Of Course The Diesel & Savage X Fenty Collab Has Denim Lingerie

What happens when a nostalgic, denim-forward brand partners with a popular, internet-era intimates label? You get a bold and sexy collection — featuring denim lingerie.
Diesel and Savage X Fenty have brought their worlds together through the Savage x Diesel collaboration, which “highlights the brands’ shared appreciation for inclusivity and unapologetic self-love”, according to a press release. The nearly 50-product capsule includes men’s and women’s underwear, sleepwear and more “inspired by Rihanna’s iconoclastic approach to fashion and lingerie”, as well as “three signature Diesel aesthetic pillars — True Diesel, Denim, and Utility”.
The pieces strike a balance between femininity and edginess: There are shiny foiled fishnet bustiers, sheer maxi dresses and thigh-high stockings, plus faux-distressed denim boxer shorts, bodysuits and balconette bras. The collection is priced between £24 and £120, depending on your Savage X Fenty member status.
Most pieces are available between sizes XS and 4X, with bras ranging between 30A and 48DD. And in line with the brands’ shared ethos of sex and body positivity, the campaign “portrays a judgment-free day in the Italian sun, showcasing people of all ages, body types, genders and ethnicities feeling confident in their outfits”, according to the press release.
The sought-after collaboration is available to shop now, both on SavageX.com and Diesel.com while supplies last.