Why Do We Love Diagnosing Strangers’ Mental Health Online?

This can be seen in the particular nature of what happened with Emma Chamberlain. Kate Lindsay is an internet reporter and cofounder of Embedded , an internet culture newsletter, who regularly reports on the world of online creators. She points out that the expectation of transparency only works up to a point when the individual’s behaviour ‘makes sense’ in the eyes of the audience. “Emma’s brand is relatable,” she tells R29, “because even though she's become extremely wealthy, she films herself sitting around at home and making snacks and playing video games like a normal teenager. But then her fans started to flip it – if she's so wealthy and privileged, why is she spending so much time at home? Is she depressed? Does she have an eating disorder?” Despite Chamberlain’s openness in other instances, fans were more drawn to the conspiracy that there must be something more, something even worse, that she's not sharing.