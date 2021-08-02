Why Do We Love Diagnosing Strangers’ Mental Health Online?

When we follow or are fans of public figures, particularly online ones, we fit them — unwittingly or not — into narratives that work for us. And when that person is seen to change or to deviate or just exhibits behaviours we’ve never seen before, the impulse is to pathologise them: in the framework of a mental health diagnosis we can understand why they do x and y, and even sympathise and relate to them. But unless the diagnosis comes from a professional in the proper setting or from the mouth of the person in question, interrogating and categorising people is not going to destigmatise mental illness or help the individual.