Turns Out Those “Black Girl Freckles” Are Actually Dermatosis Papulosa Nigra

In an even deeper dive into DPN online, I found content creator Lesley Buckle , otherwise known as Fresh Lengths on social media, who got her DPN removed using Electro Surgery in 2016. For a long time, she was my only reference (other than Morgan Freeman) who has talked about the skin condition, period. “I first noticed I had them as a teenager,” she tells Unbothered. “They can start developing around puberty. At first, they were small lumps but by the time I was 16 they were big clusters on my face, particularly around my cheeks and jaw. I had a lot on my neck and a few on my body too but it was the ones on my face that seemed to bother me. I think I started looking into removal as I was a little embarrassed when I was younger.”