How The Right-Wing Press Made 'Single Mum' A Dirty Word

We spoke about the knock-on effect of having time off work for children's sickness. Contrary to what many people like to think, 57% of single parents work . Many more would love to, but face barriers like affordable childcare. I'm fortunate to have always been able to work (and pay my taxes) since graduating. One of the most difficult things I've found about being a single, working mum is the conflict between my job and my son's health. Thankfully, he has never been seriously ill, but recently he broke two bones in the space of a few months, meaning a lot of time off for fracture clinics. It affected my colleagues and the children I work with, and that filled me with guilt. I can only imagine what it must be like to have two children regularly being rushed to hospital or undergoing surgery.