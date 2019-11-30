View this post on Instagram

The first step towards change...is admitting you have a problem. I’m Anon and this is how much I owe on credit cards. Eye watering, isn’t it? Keeping this account anonymous, as it doesn’t really matter who I am - I could be anyone you pass on the street in this country crippled by everyday debt. I’m documenting my journey from this far from ideal position into the black. I hope to get there by March 2021, and I’ll be posting monthly updates on my balances, things I learn along the way and tips and tricks that I’ve picked up from other instagrammers. Join me, if you like.