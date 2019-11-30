Gen Zers and millennials collectively spend £400 a month imitating Instagram stars, with seven in 10 going into debt as a result.
I really fell into the trap of feeling like our house wasn't perfect. I would try to recreate Instagram accounts in any way that I could.
The first step towards change...is admitting you have a problem. I’m Anon and this is how much I owe on credit cards. Eye watering, isn’t it? Keeping this account anonymous, as it doesn’t really matter who I am - I could be anyone you pass on the street in this country crippled by everyday debt. I’m documenting my journey from this far from ideal position into the black. I hope to get there by March 2021, and I’ll be posting monthly updates on my balances, things I learn along the way and tips and tricks that I’ve picked up from other instagrammers. Join me, if you like.
It's very difficult not to feel very alone and for a long time I felt like the only person who made mistakes.
Because bank holidays don’t look the same for everyone. You haven’t failed if you’re not jetting off for a city break, or hosting your family for a fancy get together. You - or your partner - might even be working. It’s the weekend before payday, and you might be feeling the pinch, trying to navigate a route round the park that doesn’t go past the ice cream van. You might have given up on venturing outside after your toddler wriggled and writhed their way out of having any sun cream on. You might be knackered. You might just decide you can’t be arsed. So this is just a reminder that for every person ‘living their best life’, sipping bubbles in the last of the summer sun, there are countless people trying to make it through. Happy bank holiday, however yours looks x EDIT: Hope that red squiggly line isn’t annoying you as much as it is me 🙃
UNDER £20K 🙌🏻 I dithered about posting this for some reason - I don’t know if it’s because I’m scared I’ll backslide or for some other reason but here goes - WE ARE UNDER £20K, people! Slightly later than I’d hoped we’d get here, but I knew that the decision to go self-employed when I did might affect this slightly, and I am still so, so pleased. I’m not sure why, but I felt like this would never happen. The slog has been real over the last couple of months, and unexpected expenses etc have made things feel unbearably slow at times. Before I managed this mindset change, that would have been the point at which I would have given up. The sharper-eyed amongst you will notice that I have also cleared two balances - the Aqua card was a teeny six month balance transfer that I managed to do, but the Next account is a big deal for me. For years, it was my go-to for buying everything I could, which got easier as Next added more brands to their website. I think it was something about how seamless it was, how non-confronting it was, how it didn’t feel like real debt... which is ridiculous really considering the astronomical interest rate. But now it’s gone, and I can focus on my Amex. My approach at the moment is minimum repayments on my two interest-free cards (Santander & HSBC) and then fixed payments on the rest, but weighted to American Express as I really want to be rid of that card. Thank you so much for the support, advice, conversation and confidence that you’ve given me over the last 8 months - I really couldn’t have done this without it.
You're probably doing absolutely fine as you are, even if you don't have a feature wall in your house.