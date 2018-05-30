These Crystals Belong In Your Garden This Summer

Let's start, fittingly, at the roots. If you struggle to just get a garden started (let alone to make it thrive), moss agate should be your first pick. Askinosie calls it "a stone of birth," adding that it's "great for imbuing the energy of fertility, abundance, and transformation in all living things that surround it." So, you'll probably want to have this crystal handy from the moment you lay the soil to when you're watering your seedlings.