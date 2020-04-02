We're used to repeating how this pandemic is making us feel – to friends on Houseparty, colleagues on Zoom and for those of us lucky enough to cohabit, our families and housemates. For some it's a time to slow down, take a break from the hamster wheel of routine and breathe in the stillness that comes from staying at home, if we are able. But sometimes these words become less meaningful, and the undercurrent of how we might really be feeling isn't for all to hear.
With this in mind, we enlisted our network of photographers whose freelance world has been turned on its head to create an image that represents how this pandemic is making them feel.
From a delicate flower which is here today, gone tomorrow, to being stuck in a foreign land with no way home and the yearning for human touch, the results paint a melancholy picture but also one of hope and calm, of a pause.
Click or scroll through for the album and the personal stories that accompany each photograph.