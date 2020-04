We're used to repeating how this pandemic is making us feel – to friends on Houseparty , colleagues on Zoom and for those of us lucky enough to cohabit, our families and housemates. For some it's a time to slow down, take a break from the hamster wheel of routine and breathe in the stillness that comes from staying at home, if we are able. But sometimes these words become less meaningful, and the undercurrent of how we might really be feeling isn't for all to hear.