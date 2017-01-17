Enter: the beanie. Over the past few years, the classic throw-on-and-go hat has been given a chance to shed its skater style and cold-weather-only reputation and grow up. And while we've become accustomed to grey or black ones as a staple in models' off-duty wardrobes, beanies aren't just for fashion folk. The classic styles have become mainstream enough that it's time to look for some quirkier options.