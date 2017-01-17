Among the perfect, considered details for an #OOTD post, hats tend not to make the cut. Between static hair and the often confusing styling tricks needed to pull one off, a simple cap doesn't make the strongest case for being an everyday accessory.
Enter: the beanie. Over the past few years, the classic throw-on-and-go hat has been given a chance to shed its skater style and cold-weather-only reputation and grow up. And while we've become accustomed to grey or black ones as a staple in models' off-duty wardrobes, beanies aren't just for fashion folk. The classic styles have become mainstream enough that it's time to look for some quirkier options.
This winter, embrace beanies with cutesy pom-pom ears, chic metallic finishes, and so much more. Ahead, find 31 cool ways to keep your noggin warm. If you're really committed, that's almost a full month of Hat of the Day looks.