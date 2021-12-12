Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was definitely an expectation for me to attend college. My mom has her master's and two bachelor's degrees, and my dad has a bachelor's degree as well. They're both in tech and have always stressed the importance of education. I did very well in high school and actually got a scholarship that covered my tuition for the first year and a half of college, but after switching majors, I had to forfeit the scholarship money. My parents had college funds set up for each of my sisters, so we graduated (or will graduate, for my youngest sister) with no debt, which is the greatest and most thoughtful gift they've given us. I'm very lucky to not have had to worry about paying for college, and extremely grateful to not have any debt post-grad.