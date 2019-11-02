Confessions Of A…Luxury Travel Agent

Others are downright stressful. A year or two ago, I booked a married couple a holiday in Jamaica. The husband came in just before they were due to fly to tell us that his wife had died, however the day after the flight, the same wife came in looking very much alive and asking us to book her another flight to join her husband. Thinking it was strange – but also being the new girl and presuming I must have misheard the husband – I did as she said. I found out later that the husband had actually booked a flight for his mistress and the wife had turned up while they were having dinner. It’s safe to say that they were divorced soon after, but then I had the husband storm into the office trying to blame us for the mix-up and claiming a refund for 'ruining his marriage'. The irony!