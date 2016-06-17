The only thing that makes us okay with summer coming to a close (albeit we appreciate we are writing this before it feels like it has even begun), is the influx of pre-fall collections in store. As, let's face it. We love anything new.
The Refinery29 team have selected the pieces from the Coach 1941 Pre Fall Collection that are leaving us chomping at the bit for Autumn. Kind of.
