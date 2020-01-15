These Are The Wardrobe Essentials Forecasted To Go Big In 2020

Ooo, 2020! It’s a shiny new decade, still unsullied by questionable fashion choices like some of the ones we made in the previous decade. (American Apparel disco pants, we’re looking at you.) That’s not to say that 2020 won’t be marred by its own awkwardness, but at the moment the slate is clean and ripe for sartorial experimentation. Which begs the question: where to begin?
Because we’re on the Shopping team and wardrobe decisions are life, the purchases that we make on the brink of this new decade carry a little more weight than they might for the layperson shopper. So naturally, we assembled a panel of experts to help us compile a thoughtful list of the wardrobe essentials of 2020. Think of these as conversation starters rather than a do-or-die checklist of things you need.
We consulted a variety of trusted resources; everything from hard data via the trend-forecasting scientists at WGSN to colour expert Jane Boddy to the gatekeepers of what’s actually going to be in stores this upcoming year — Nordstrom’s senior fashion director Shannon Schaefer and Net-a-Porter global buying director Elizabeth von der Goltz.
And naturally, we turned around in our swivel chairs to consult the folks we really trust — our very own fashion team. So what the heck are we buying in 2020? Click through to see our shopping list, and more importantly, the rationale behind each choice. Happy browsing.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
