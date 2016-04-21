5 Honeymoon Traditions You Could Easily Skip

With the wedding industry booming, couples are increasingly led to believe that the success of their big day hinges upon all sorts of extras — from party favours to custom cocktails to photo booths (with props). But while you may not want to give up any of those things at your wedding, there is one major area where the extras just aren't necessary: your honeymoon.



Of course you want your trip to be unforgettable and perfect in every way. After all, you've just celebrated a major milestone, and you worked hard to put together an epic party. But don't let the bridal magazines convince you that you need to buy a brand-new dedicated "honeymoon wardrobe" or reserve the actual honeymoon suite at your destination. Quite frankly, that's a bunch of bullshit.



Ahead, five honeymoon traditions you could totally skip, whether to save money, time, or just your own sanity.