Dyeing My Hair Cinnamon Gold Made Me Feel Like A New Person

"I want to get cinnamon colour hair, mostly because I saw it back in August and I really wanted to do it," Harris says ahead of her appointment, noting that the choice wasn't as straightforward as it might seem. "I face that stigma of, 'With your skin tone you can't dye your hair a certain colour,'" Harris continues, "but as I'm getting older, I'm really coming into my own womanhood and I don't really care — I'm going to do what I want with my hair. Today I'm obviously a little nervous, but I know Alex is gonna fleek it; she does amazing work, so I'm super excited."