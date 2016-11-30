13 Looks For Life, Not Just The Christmas Party

Kim Woods
The Christmas period, though merry and gay, can occasionally be the season of sartorial missteps. A new and ‘adventurous you’ appears, akin to the summer phenomenon of ‘holiday you’, a mindset that makes you pack Aztec-print sundresses, shell-embellished crop tops and various floppy hats for a week in Croatia, when you’re usually never out of your monochrome sportswear. ‘Christmas party you’ can suddenly uncover a passion for marabou, sequins and lamé that lies dormant between the months of January and October.

But the heart wants what the heart wants – and while we celebrate the top-to-toe tinsel look (best paired with Babycham), here are some options that you will still want to wear, way into the dark days of February.
































