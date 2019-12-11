13 Brilliant Books To Gift Everyone On Your List

The humble book has been the backbone of last-minute Christmas gifts since time immemorial. To help you avoid scrambling through the bestseller shelves at your local Waterstones this year, we’ve devised a handy guide of the best books for every relative and friend in your life.
From the true crime addict to the pop culture fanatic, this breakdown will help you find the perfect page-turner for each of your loved ones this Christmas. Filled with offerings from esteemed novelists, chefs, journalists, actors and more, this list is chock-full of world-class writing to read over the festive season. Click through to see our top selections of books that make great gifts.
From the true crime addict to the pop culture fanatic, this breakdown will help you find the perfect page-turner for each of your loved ones this Christmas. Filled with offerings from esteemed novelists, chefs, journalists, actors and more, this list is chock-full of world-class writing to read over the festive season. Click through to see our top selections of books that make great gifts.