The On-Screen Evolution Of Chloë Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny is a triple threat. Her beginnings as an indie film star propelled her to mainstream success, which lead her to prominent and memorable television characters. She has been able to adapt her talents to every film project— landing her a long IMDB page with an immense variety of projects.
Her experience in front of the camera has inspired her to take a seat in the director's chair. Her directorial debut for Refinery29, Kitty, is a dreamy short film about a young girl that turns into a cat. The story is based on the 1980 short story by Paul Bowles that has a significant themes of being ignored, not being heard, and the overall transformation of being a young woman — all of which Sevigny has endured growing up in front of a camera.
As she tries out a new medium, it's important not to forget the roles that made us love Sevigny in the first place.
Women accounted for only 13% of the directors on the 700 top grossing films in 2014 — and only 7% of the top 250 films. Refinery29 wants to change this by giving 12 female directors a chance to claim their power. Our message to Hollywood? You can't win without women.
