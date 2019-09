Social Credit Systems & Rampant Sexism: The Orwellian Future Of Tech

The world is watching China now, more than ever. It’s home to 1.38 billion people and is the world’s largest economy, with the European Union coming in second and the US in third. Human resource is inexpensive there, and this is helping the country in its bid to be the world’s biggest tech superpower. This is acutely evident in Shenzhen, a city that 30 years ago was a fishing village but is now touted as the 'Silicon Valley of the East'. With 60,000-person campuses belonging to the likes of phone manufacturer Huawei (a hugely ambitious company in its own right), it really is like seeing into the future. Tree-lined avenues are filled with electric vehicles and towering skyscrapers overlook miles of new buildings. You could also be anywhere in the world; the city would look as at home on the west coast of America as it does on the tip of southeastern China.