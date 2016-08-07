Cher's forthright views, unique approach to punctuation and grammar, and liberal use of emojis has made her a must-follow on Twitter since she joined in March 2010. But in recent months, the legendary entertainer's feed has become even more addictive as she's shared her gloriously unfiltered thoughts on burning political issues like Brexit and the Trump political campaign. This tweet, posted earlier today, seems to cover both.
WATCHED ANGRY BRITS,SO PISSED OFF AT GOV,THEY TANKED THEIR🇬🇧,4 GENS 2 COME.WORST HURT,MOST IN NEED.WE COULDNT SURVIVE— Cher (@cher) August 7, 2016
💥CHAOS💥THAT IS TRUMP
One fan, Anna Niess, has been so impressed with Cher's politically-charged tweets that she's set up I'mWithCher.com in her honour. Niess, a mobile app designer from New York City, has even turned some of Cher's most on-point tweets into posters, which she shared on Twitter.
Hey @cher I spent all day making posters of your tweets because I love you #imwithcher pic.twitter.com/Ywk7Bh8jGH— Anna (@annaniess) 31 July 2016
Niess explains on I'mWithCher.com she created the website "for fun" and points out that actual Cher obviously has nothing to do with the campaign. However, Niess also says she could actually produce some #imwithcher pin badges, prints and stickers if people want to buy them. "If there is enough interest to get this stuff produced, 100% of the proceeds will benefit Everytown for Gun Safety (or an organization of Cher’s choice)," she writes.
Earlier this week, Niess tweeted that she had ordered "like 300 #imwithcher buttons," so it's probably best to get your order in quick.
