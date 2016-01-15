Coco Chanel famously said, "The best things in life are free. The second best are very expensive." Her mantra still rings true — but happily, when it comes to travel, there's also a third best: luxury hotels that are actually affordable.
Provided you know where to look, there are plenty of fabulous hotels that offer all the same perks as a five-star resort — vast pools, beautifully appointed rooms, top-notch restaurants — without the exorbitant price tag. From Turkish cave suites to Balinese bungalows, click ahead to discover 15 gorgeous accommodations you can snag for a bargain — most are under £70 per night.
