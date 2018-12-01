The Charitable Christmas Gifts We're Buying This Year

'Tis about the time to start trawling shops, online or off, for gifts to present your loved ones with come Christmas morning. In my case, this equates to standing in a department store – for much longer, I tell myself, than other, more capable people would – trying to figure out whether my dad would even know the difference between a bottle of Elemis muscle soak (£39) and Radox muscle soak (£1) and whether the godson I haven’t seen in three years is still into robots. Probably not is the answer to most of these present dilemmas, where the person seems to have everything they need already, and be pretty content.
Ahead is a list of charitable gifts to give instead – or as well as – that will definitely be put to good use and fully appreciated. From jewellery and clothing with proceeds going to women’s charities and environmental organisations, to specific items or care packages that go directly to vulnerable people, these are the gifts that keep on giving.