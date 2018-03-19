Just about every proud parent posts their kid’s drawings — whether on the fridge or across social media. But how many parents allow their kids to scribble said drawings onto their faces, then share the outcome with the world? Not many — which is why Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum just one-upped the dedicated parent game, all with a single post to Instagram.
In a post that has gathered nearly a million likes in less than 24 hours, Tatum revealed some of his daughter’s latest handiwork, with both his and Jenna’s faces serving as canvases. “This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look ‘better,’” Tatum wrote.
The looks? A very dignified monocle, curly moustache, and a fuller goatee for him and a festival-ready butterfly mask for her. We have to say, although each parent is painted for a different type of party (he: a formal affair, she: Coachella) — each look is remarkably well executed for a four year-old. Note the the symmetry on Jenna’s butterfly mask and a true-to-life colour palette employed (his drawn-on facial hair is done in black, while her butterfly motif is made in shades of purple, black, and, white).
This isn’t the first time Jenna Dewan Tatum has allowed her daughter to do her makeup for her (in a previous look, Jenna was treated to drawn-on facial hair, too). It’s something that has some speculating as to whether the Dewan Tatum child will become a makeup artist — Jenna included. “Evie just might take over the beauty industry one day, the actress and dancer quipped in a previous Instagram post. Of course, we’ll have to wait 20 or so years to find out. But one thing’s for sure: The kid’s affinity for moustaches is totally on-trend.
