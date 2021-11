New York’s Cult Frizzy Hair Brand Just Arrived In The UK & It’s Amazing

Aceite de Moska is a heritage scalp remedy, a staple hair oil in the Dominican Republic used for generations to promote healthy growth, strengthen hair and improve shine. It’s a plant-based treatment packed with reparative enzymes and has anti-inflammatory properties to help soothe the scalp and calm irritation. The pre-shower treatment is formulated with conditioning aloe vera , antioxidant-rich babassu oil, anti-inflammatory castor oil and protective acai oil. Having used it myself, it’s a very lightweight formula that doesn’t feel greasy and doesn’t weigh my hair down. Unlike many other hair oils, which are traditionally used after your shower and focused on the ends of your hair, Aceite de Moska should be part of your pre-shower routine and is mainly for your scalp, keeping it clean, healthy and hydrated. It’s not only a must for anyone trying to treat and grow out dry, damaged hair, but also to smooth frizz. Simply apply two to three drops of the oil directly to your scalp, massage it in and leave on for 10-15 minutes before shampooing.