New York’s Cult Frizzy Hair Brand Just Arrived In The UK & It’s Amazing

This lightweight, milky conditioning serum smells amazing. The super creamy formula is infused with Brazilian 'super fruit' pequi to maximise curl definition, and castor oil and murumuru butter to deeply condition and hydrate dry hair. In all, it’s designed to enhance and activate curls without the frizz or weighing down your hair. Even better, it works for all hair and curl types. The Pequi Curl Activator can be used on damp or dry hair, but Ceremonia recommends applying it to damp hair after washing, starting with a pea size amount and building this up as you go to extend the bounce and hydration of your curls. You can either diffuse hair dry or let it air dry. Babba also recommends using your finger to wrap and define each curl as you apply.