New York’s Cult Frizzy Hair Brand Just Arrived In The UK & It’s Amazing

In a world of double cleansing, buzzy new ingredients and 10-step skincare routines, you'd be forgiven for neglecting your hair. But not Ceremonia founder Babba C Rivera. For Babba, haircare is a wellness ritual in itself — an act of caring for your hair inside and out, and applying only the very best, most nourishing ingredients.
This is the central ethos of Ceremonia, a US-based, Latinx-founded haircare brand, first debuted across the pond in 2020. Inspired by her Swedish-Latinx ethnicity and the beauty rituals Babba grew up with, Ceremonia ('ceremony' in Spanish) uses ingredients native to Latin America, for example, Peru’s cupaçu butter and babassu oil, Ecuador’s maracujá oil and Brazil’s patauá oil. Each product is formulated with traditional hair treatments in mind. Take the Aceite de Moska Heritage Scalp Remedy Oil, which is inspired by a staple hair ritual used in the Dominican Republic, passed down through generations for its restorative powers. As Babba explains, the scalp is one of the most absorbent parts of the body. This is why Ceremonia calls itself a "clean" hair brand. Its formulas are free from silicones, parabens, sulfates, phthalates and artificial colourants (if that’s what you’re looking for in your products).
Vegan and cruelty free, Ceremonia’s full range is dedicated to several popular hair concerns (frizz control, dry and damaged hair and scalp balance to name a handful) across a wide range of hair types. The brand hopes to pave the way for more Lantix-owned brands in the beauty industry, too. Since its launch, we’ve been eager to try Ceremonia out for ourselves — and it just arrived in the UK at Net-A-Porter. Right now, you can shop three of the brand's bestsellers: the Aceite de Moska Heritage Scalp Remedy Oil, £24, Pequi Curl Activator, £22 and The Scalp Power-Duo, £32 (a combination of Aceite de Moska and the brand’s best selling Scalp Massager).
Keen to find out more about Ceremonia? Read on for our guide to each of the brand’s UK launch products, the ingredients and how to use them.
Aceite de Moska is a heritage scalp remedy, a staple hair oil in the Dominican Republic used for generations to promote healthy growth, strengthen hair and improve shine. It’s a plant-based treatment packed with reparative enzymes and has anti-inflammatory properties to help soothe the scalp and calm irritation. The pre-shower treatment is formulated with conditioning aloe vera, antioxidant-rich babassu oil, anti-inflammatory castor oil and protective acai oil. Having used it myself, it’s a very lightweight formula that doesn’t feel greasy and doesn’t weigh my hair down. Unlike many other hair oils, which are traditionally used after your shower and focused on the ends of your hair, Aceite de Moska should be part of your pre-shower routine and is mainly for your scalp, keeping it clean, healthy and hydrated. It’s not only a must for anyone trying to treat and grow out dry, damaged hair, but also to smooth frizz. Simply apply two to three drops of the oil directly to your scalp, massage it in and leave on for 10-15 minutes before shampooing.
This lightweight, milky conditioning serum smells amazing. The super creamy formula is infused with Brazilian 'super fruit' pequi to maximise curl definition, and castor oil and murumuru butter to deeply condition and hydrate dry hair. In all, it’s designed to enhance and activate curls without the frizz or weighing down your hair. Even better, it works for all hair and curl types. The Pequi Curl Activator can be used on damp or dry hair, but Ceremonia recommends applying it to damp hair after washing, starting with a pea size amount and building this up as you go to extend the bounce and hydration of your curls. You can either diffuse hair dry or let it air dry. Babba also recommends using your finger to wrap and define each curl as you apply.
The Scalp Power-Duo is a must for any Ceremonia fan. It includes Aceite de Moska and the brand’s plastic and rubber Scalp Masajeador (massager). The latter truly is a wonder tool. It invigorates blood flow to your scalp to help promote healthy hair growth, gently exfoliates, lifts excess oil and product buildup that accumulates between washes and helps distribute natural oils to make hair look shiny. Plus, it feels amazing to use. Also known as a shampoo brush, you can use the Scalp Masajeador whenever you wash your hair. Lather in your shampoo with your fingers and using small circular motions, massage your scalp with the Scalp Masajeador for a minute or so. Then simply wash out your shampoo and continue your usual shower routine.
What makes Ceremonia’s Scalp Masajeador different from other tools on the market is that you can also use it with Aceite de Moska for a deep scalp cleanse. Apply the Aceite de Moska, let it sit for 15 minutes and get into the shower. A quick massage from the Scalp Masajeador will drive the Aceite de Moska even deeper into your scalp, ensuring the best possible clean.
Where can I buy Ceremonia in the UK?
