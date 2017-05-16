Most of the time, our favourite A-listers offer up scores of amazing hair inspiration. Their pastels make us consider taking the My-Little-Pony plunge ourselves, and their dramatic before-and-after chops give us hope that we can pull off shorter strands, too. We save their photos to our phones, dash off to our hairstylists, and, if all goes well, leave the salon with stunning, celeb-inspired styles that look stunning.
But, unfortunately, that isn't always the case. In fact, sometimes our celeb hairspirations turn into horrible messes that we spend months trying to grow out. The good news? We're not alone — it happens to almost everyone. Ahead, find a handful of famous types who have steered our fine R29 staffers way, way wrong in the beauty department. May these mane mishaps stay buried deep in
hell our dusty high-school yearbooks.