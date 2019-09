Most of the time, our favourite A-listers offer up scores of amazing hair inspiration . Their pastels make us consider taking the My-Little-Pony plunge ourselves, and their dramatic before-and-after chops give us hope that we can pull off shorter strands , too. We save their photos to our phones, dash off to our hairstylists, and, if all goes well, leave the salon with stunning, celeb-inspired styles that look stunning.