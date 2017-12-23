After the holiday break, I zipped the photos into my backpack and carried them into my second-grade classroom. My friends gathered around as I riffled through the images, proving that, without a doubt, Santa existed and my amazingly cool dad had been brave — and quick — enough to sneak some photos of him on the job. Immediately, I could sense the doubt melting from their faces. "Wow," one said. "We were wrong. That's Santa!" "So cool," another squawked. I had proven the jolly red man's existence at last. I tucked the photos away and smiled to myself.