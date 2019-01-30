How Caring For A Family Member Changed These Women's Lives

When did you become a carer? My caring role started at 18 for my younger brother who has addiction problems. He turned quite abusive – mostly verbally, but there was one incident when things got physical and he pushed me down. My brother was stealing money from my mum and then stealing more expensive items and selling them on. For the first few years, my mum thought Oh he’s young, he’ll grow out of it, and then it became clear he wouldn’t. I left the situation four years ago when it got too much; I didn’t feel safe, I wasn’t sleeping, and I realised it would never change if I was still there, because I was the buffer between my mum and my brother. If he was trying to force her to give money, I would step in. My mum later told me, after I had left, that she’d contemplated suicide a lot during that time. She used to be such a strong character, she had real intelligence and wit, but she became very insular and everything became about my brother. I have a lot of guilt for leaving but I had to do it, and it gave her the courage to leave as well, eventually. Her breaking point was when he followed her to the train station trying to get money out of her, and publicly humiliated her until she gave it to him. He’d be banging on her bedroom door, it was a horrible situation. She ended up in a lot of debt. There is always the person in the family that ends up picking up the mantle. I lost a sibling, and I also lost the person my mum used to be. My brother resurfaced this Christmas. He had been living in a homeless shelter that helps people with drug addiction get back into work. He did get back into work, but as soon as he had money again, he immediately started buying drugs, which broke the terms of the shelter’s lease, so then he came knocking on our door. I have a lot of resentment and anger at the situation. And a lot of guilt.