How To Make Work Not Suck

I’ve had many jobs in the past. I haven’t followed any linear pattern; my career decisions have been based on a) desperation b) spontaneity and c) intrigue. Because of my experience as a career butterfly, I have met a lot of people; some are featured throughout this book. I have gathered knowledge from different industries, environments and roles. I’ve spent time with people at all stages of their careers , giving me the opportunity to understand, learn and observe how they do what they do. From billionaires, royalty, celebrities, film directors and psychologists, to small start-up offices and huge glass buildings. Because of this range of experiences, I regard myself as of an office sponge.