So That's How A £2,189 Engagement Ring Is Made

If you're anything like us, you've probably spent more time focused on the bank-account-draining price tag of a diamond ring than meditating on its surprising history. Dating all the way back the Renaissance, blinged-out engagement rings have changed a lot during the intervening four centuries, sold these days in a dizzying array of cuts and collections (luckily, some jewellers are also working to create gorgeous designs without those sky-high costs).
But at Carbon & Hyde — an L.A.-based jewellery boutique that's iced celebs from Taylor Swift to Jessica Alba — the diamond ring has gotten a seriously chic, minimalist upgrade. That's why we went behind-the-scenes for a look at how their gorgeous Throne Ring — a playful twist of three stones that seems to float effortlessly around the finger — is actually made.
Ahead, catch the whole, unexpectedly strange process behind this iconic little treasure, as well as a few of our favourite ring picks — because we all deserve some extra ice.