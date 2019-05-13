This Tiny Village Has Turned Into Bali's Hippest Hangout

Over the years, the perennially popular Bali has become a little too popular, with parts of the Indonesian island definitely cowering under the weight of mass tourism. Although no secret, there's one spot that's far more laid-back than its nearby coastal neighbours, Seminyak and Kuta.
Once just a tiny village overlooking the Indian Ocean, Canggu has emerged as the hippest destination in Bali. Wind inwards and you're surrounded by lush rice fields; gravitate outwards and you'll hit stretches of sandy beaches. Pulling in everyone from surfers and health-conscious vegans to backpackers trailing around Indonesia and expats working remotely at one of its slick co-working spaces, Canggu has everything: you can take a meditation course, learn to surf, splurge on a colourful kaftan at one of the industrial-style boutiques or simply hang out by the pool at your oh-so-affordable homestay.
Be warned though, it won't stay like this. While it's hip and trendy now, there's building work on every block as Indonesians and expats alike cash in on Canggu's surging popularity.