The Hidden Financial Costs Of Cancer Made Me Homeless

A few months later, the landlord I was living with evicted me. She said it was because I couldn’t pay the rent, which wasn’t really right because the housing benefit was paying it – just a month later. I had been avoiding her because I thought it must be a scary thing for her – living with someone with cancer. I tried really hard to keep it together and look as good as I could and not be needy. In the end it was kind of incredible actually – I had just finished chemotherapy and I was literally just starting radiotherapy when she sent a text to evict me.