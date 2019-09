Can Your Phone Fix Your Finances?

“One of the conventional wisdoms of budgeting and saving is planning how much you want to spend in a typical month, but the fact is, no one has typical months,” explains Dominic Baliszewski, Director of Consumer Strategy at Momentum UK, creators of Moneyhub , a financial planning app that pulls together all your accounts to create a complete picture of your overall money situation. “Planning ahead can seem like an impossible task, but apps like these help you understand what you’re actually spending your money on – as opposed to what you think you’re spending your money on. As they say, knowledge is power, and these apps take away a lot of the fear and stress of managing your money, turning the negative into the positive.”