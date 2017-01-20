Can Your Phone Fix Your Finances?

Of course, many people would be wary of giving a robot control of their savings account. Can an app really tell the difference between the occasional splurge and a regular Friday-lunchtime treat? How can it possibly factor in irregularities such as holidays and birthdays? But Chip is so confident in the algorithm’s ability to calculate exactly what you can afford to save that it offers the Chip Overdraft Guarantee: If Chip makes an automatic saving that causes you to go into your overdraft, they’ll replace the money immediately, pay your bank’s charges and deposit a £10 savings bonus in your account to say sorry. They have a lot of faith in their number-crunching, then.