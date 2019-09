No one has an objectively perfect set of eyebrows . (No one has the "perfect" anything, for that matter.) Still, that doesn't stop us from gazing wistfully at Lily Collins', Emilia Clarke's, and Beyoncé's , wondering, How the hell do I get those? They're so well-shaped and full, you can tell just by looking that the over-plucking trend of the '90s and '00s eluded them. But is it so wrong for us to just want great brows, too, regardless of our brow-growth history?