No one has an objectively perfect set of eyebrows. (No one has the "perfect" anything, for that matter.) Still, that doesn't stop us from gazing wistfully at Lily Collins', Emilia Clarke's, and Beyoncé's, wondering, How the hell do I get those? They're so well-shaped and full, you can tell just by looking that the over-plucking trend of the '90s and '00s eluded them. But is it so wrong for us to just want great brows, too, regardless of our brow-growth history?
Here's the thing: Achieving your perfect brow shape, size, and texture doesn't happen overnight. The journey requires patience, self-control, and above all, time. Up for the challenge? We asked the pros — brow and makeup artists Stevi Christine and Nikki Wolff — for a handy road map that will get you there.
The 8 things you need to know to get the brows you've always wanted, ahead.