Everything You Need To Know About The Fashion Awards 2018

In a statement, Nadja Swarovski (of Swarovski) said she was delighted to help announce the 2018 nominees. "Representing fashion’s most inspiring emerging and established talents, this list is the perfect showcase for the energy and diversity of the industry today," she said, adding: "We are excited to unveil the winners at the awards show in London in December, which will raise truly vital funds for the BFC’s initiatives." The event will again be held at the Royal Albert Hall.