Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Attending college was expected, but it wasn't common in my hometown. My dad grew up farming chickens and attended community college. My mom was very poor growing up and struggled through college, but graduated with a degree in computer science. I was interested in engineering in high school and knew early on that I would need to go to college. I also wanted to leave my small hometown as soon as possible. My parents really wanted to pay for my college tuition. When deciding where to go, my parents said they could pay for the large in-state school or I would have some debt attending a private school. I chose the large public university and am very happy that I did.