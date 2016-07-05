When I heard that our country had voted to leave the EU in the early hours of Friday the 24th, I felt a band tightening around my head. I could feel a pulse running through it and the best way to alleviate the pain was to place my fingertips along the edge of my eye sockets and gently massage my eyeballs as I rotated them in my head.



It may sound dramatic but I’ve been suffering these sorts of headaches for several months, and was told by the doctor they were due to a combination of stress and too much screen time. Having successfully taken steps to get them under control for the past month, the headaches have crashed back into my life since I’ve been glued to the fallout from Brexit.



I’ve heard many similar stories about how the referendum news has taken a physical and mental toll on people – with shaking, crying, jaw-clenching, chest-tightening, exhaustion and insomnia among the many symptoms. One of my friends who suffers from anxiety told me she’s been feeling it rise whenever she watches the news so has been avoiding it. Unsurprising, really, when it’s been a 24/7 rolling nightmare, featuring rising hate crimes, markets sinking and Westminster outdoing EastEnders in the soap opera stakes. And that’s just in the UK – factor in the recent terrorist attacks in Istanbul, Baghdad and Dhaka, and the ongoing refugee crisis, and the world seems like a very dark place right now.

