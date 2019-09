Thousands Join March For Europe In London

According to The Guardian , speeches are now taking place in Parliament Square. Sir Bob Geldof, who had been a vocal Remain campaigner, has told the crowd he feels "bereft" at the referendum result, while David Lammy MP, another Remain supporter, taunted prominent members of the Leave campaign by saying, "Look at this, Nigel Farage! Look at this, Boris Johnson! Look at this, Michael Gove!"Meanwhile, Billie JD Porter has read from her recent article for Refinery 29, telling the crowd, "We must ask ourselves how we can begin to address or at least investigate the issue of youth disengagement." According to a YouGov poll, 75% of voters aged between 18 and 24 put a cross in the Remain box on the 23rd of June. Read her full article, "Young People Have Lost Their Faith In Politics," here