Your No-Nonsense Guide To Visiting Brazil

We arrived in São Paulo, made our way to our hostel, and slept for a solid day. The next morning we were ready to take on this sprawling metropolis. São Paulo gets a bad rap. Yes, it’s rather unattractive, landlocked, and overwhelming. And there’s no way you can compare it to the beauty of Rio de Janeiro, but you shouldn’t. São Paulo is home to an estimated 20 million people. It’s a cultural melting pot, and in that way, very similar to New York City. The energy, diversity, and grit is the charm. We stayed in hilly, Vila Madalena, a bohemian neighbourhood popular with young people and packed with artist galleries, bars and restaurants. We admired the omnipresent street art of São Paulo in areas like Beco do Batman, an alleyway that has been adorned in graffiti since the 1980s and lovingly cared for by the community. The city felt alive every night — buzzing with music, energy, and bar goers pouring out into the streets.