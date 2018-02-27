While the option to go braless is certainly there, you may want some support when you're out and about. Yes, there are stick-on cups and tapes to keep your boobs in place. But if you'd rather not deal with those, there are also dainty bralettes and cool strappy bras out there that demand to be seen. With their intricate back patterns and bright colours, these intimates stand out from the pack, and will make you want to show some extra skin. We've rounded up backless bras — as well as edgier bras and bralettes — that'll have your back come party season.