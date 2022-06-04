R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This June

Finding the time to sit down and read a book can feel like an impossible task. On an average work day, attempting to cram anything more than a quick dinner, a bath and a scroll on TikTok into your evening is often a losing battle. Thankfully, weekends were invented to allow us all a brief moment of relaxation and what could be more relaxing than losing yourself in a thought-provoking tale?
Over the last few weeks Team R29 have been spending their downtime exploring a raft of true stories, including an unnerving look at a 1960s social experiment in The Premonitions Bureau by Sam Knight. Other offerings included Into Every Generation by Evan Ross Katz, which takes a deep dive into the pop culture space, and Tenants by Refinery29’s very own Vicky Spratt, which explores the problems at the root of Britain’s housing crisis.
As we move into a new month we're turning our attention towards fictional tales too, with stories covering a wealth of topics like self-exploration, trans identity and adversity in Old Hollywood.
To take a look at everything Team R29 are reading this June, click through the slideshow ahead…
