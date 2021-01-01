R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This January

I think we can all agree that 2020 was a rough year. But amid the trying times, we managed to find pockets of happiness to help us through. Whether that was creating crafty candles or learning to crochet, everyone seemed to find their own version of self-care to brighten the dark days. Despite all our lockdown hobbies, though, many of us kept things simple with the transporting power of a good book.
In a year where we couldn’t travel further than the back garden, delving into another world was exactly what we needed to gain a sense of escapism. From Frances Cha’s Seoul-based If I Had Your Face to Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai’s The Mountains Sing, set in 20th century Hanoi, team R29 explored a plethora of countries and cultures over the course of the pandemic. And with the COVID-19 crisis still very much ongoing, we’re carrying our love of faraway fiction into 2021.
Whether you're interested in reading a relationship drama based in modern-day Osaka or a tale of political upheaval set in 1960s Uganda, there are plenty of engaging reads to lose yourself in this January. If neither of those fits your criteria, this month’s new releases also include a novel charting the life of a famous author, a memoir discussing the dangers of codependency and the second instalment in a wildly successful series.
To check out everything team R29 are reading this January, click through the slides ahead...
