This Instagram Hair Trend Will Give You The Blues, In The Best Way

It's easy to describe blue hair as equal parts dreamy and badass. It makes sense, as the hue can often veer moody, like you just stepped out of Hot Topic with a tub of Manic Panic. Meanwhile, pastel iterations can feel incredibly ethereal and lighthearted. Heck, even the "denim hair" trend of earlier this year could go either way. It's this bespoke characteristic that could be why tons of celebs have taken to the colour in the past: Demi Lovato, Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner, and Gwen Stefani have all felt the blues.
Of course, the colour was made for the bravest rebels among us, because it can be a bit risky. For example, "Although dusty blue is a beautiful colour, it's a hard colour to maintain," Daniel Moon, the L.A.-based colourist behind Kanye West and Miley Cyrus' rainbow hues, told us earlier this year. "People have a hard time with the fade [because] it usually goes green. The reason why people love peach, sorbet, and 'blorange' is because the fade is soft and cute."
We, like many men and women before us, have toyed with the idea of taking the plunge — even knowing this fact. That's why we have hoards of hair colour photos tucked away in the saved section of our Instagrams. Now, we're not the type to keep that hairspiration private, which is why we're sharing our top picks ahead. It's time to make like Picasso and enter your blue period.