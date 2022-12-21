What We Really Feel About Giving Blow Jobs: 13 Women Don’t Hold Back

"Having a hot bf is tough, I be asking to shd every chance I get," reads one TikTok with over 4.7 million views. Here, SHD stands for sucking his dick. Fellatio, gobbies, giving head... whatever you call it, being intimate with someone who has a penis means that you might end up being a giver of blow jobs.
Pop culture and sexual folklore have set blowies at gold-tier status — but the stereotype goes that women don't like giving them.
How true is this? We asked 13 Refinery29 readers what they really think of blow jobs. Here are their unfiltered and honest answers.