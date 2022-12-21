Story from Wellness

What We Really Feel About Giving Blow Jobs: 13 Women Don’t Hold Back

Maggie Zhou
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Erika Bowes.
Oral sex — either giving or receiving it — can be as contentious as whether pineapple belongs on pizza; you either love it or hate it.
The spectrum of opinions towards oral sex is never more evident than when discussing blow jobs.
"Having a hot bf is tough, I be asking to shd every chance I get," reads one TikTok with over 4.7 million views. Here, SHD stands for sucking his dick. Fellatio, gobbies, giving head... whatever you call it, being intimate with someone who has a penis means that you might end up being a giver of blow jobs.
Pop culture and sexual folklore have set blowies at gold-tier status — but the stereotype goes that women don't like giving them.
How true is this? We asked 13 Refinery29 Australia readers what they really think of blow jobs. Here are their unfiltered and honest answers.
Want more? Get Refinery29 Australia’s best stories delivered to your inbox each week. Sign up here!

More from Sex & Relationships