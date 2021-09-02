A Blow Job From Me Is Not A Favour For You

As J attests, blow jobs are often performative, and while that can be part of the fun, women are under pressure to get a standing O early on. The CDC reports that some teens have oral sex before vaginal to “maintain their virginity” while (subtext) maintaining their partners’ satisfaction. It was one of my motivations when I was a teen. If the guys I was with were getting off and staying happy, it didn’t matter that I wouldn’t “let” them have the real deal, right?

“Just the idea of 'keeping them happy’ makes me feel fairly queasy,” a friend groans when I explain this. And I agree with her — but that’s how many of us first experience giving head and how many guys first experience getting it: as a favour, an "act of kindness beyond what is due or usual," not a mutual act that could and should be pleasurable for all. Both men’s and women’s media and every dumb sitcom joke about a guy wanting nothing more than his dick sucked by his girlfriend (and maybe a steak afterward) have depicted blow jobs as sexual currency; men single-mindedly crave them while women reluctantly give, but only sometimes, the way you'd take out the trash or resign yourself to your partner's movie choice.