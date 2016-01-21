A Blow Job From Me Is Not A Favour For You

If you've escaped the classic blow job head push over the course of your sex life, you are a rare specimen — based on my data sample of straight women, at least. As I look back now, it’s sad that I ever let that shit slide. The signature move of dudes who want to get head and not use their big-boy words to ask for it, the blow job head push lets us know it’s time to go down (or go down further if we're already there), and even guys who are careful to get clear consent to intercourse are guilty of it.



“I would hate that move,” a friend tells me of the BJHP as we compare notes on our early years of giving oral. “Sometimes, I would resist by stiffening my neck and there was a little struggle. I didn’t like giving blow jobs, because it felt like this was one more thing for the guy. Blow jobs seemed like a relinquishing of power.”



"I gave them a ton when I was a teenager, because I wanted my boyfriend to like me — wrong reason — and convinced myself that I liked it; and then realised I didn't when I was in college,” my friend J shares. “It was like, ‘Look how sexy and cool and good at this I am,' and then, I got older and was like, 'This is starting to feel demeaning and weird.’"

