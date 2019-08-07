“Black Don’t Crack” Is Stressing Me Out

But a few weeks before my 35th birthday, something is changing. I stare at myself in the mirror each morning and wonder if my skin is sagging, then I text my best friend about whether or not we should get fillers. I scroll through Instagram, comparing myself to my high school friends. I check Sephora reviews for under-eye creams that promise to brighten dark circles and erase fine lines. New grey hair sprouts from my scalp every day, while I sit in meetings with 22-year-olds who are more confident than I’ll ever be. Every new frown line or bad photo makes me more aware that I don’t “have it all together,” and it shows. I am suddenly aware that my black might be cracking.