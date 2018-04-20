The Most Understated Swimsuits Of 2018

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. At least that's the motto we're abiding by when it comes to selecting our choice swimwear colour this year. As summer grows nearer, swimsuit arrivals run rampant with rainbow bikinis, bright neon monokinis, and more red Baywatch iterations than we can handle. And each season, it seems like the number of new swim brands and swim styles grows exponentially. With such an overload of colour options, it's easy to feel overwhelmed when shopping for the right suit.
But amid the chaos of choice, the classic simplicity of black will never let you down — and don't mistake "classic simplicity" for boring. We're not passing up on the 2018 swim trends to come, but we're giving ourselves a brief break by going the route of less is more with black swimsuits. One colour option doesn't strip you of being adventurous with your silhouettes: Between plunging one-pieces, short-sleeved bikini tops, and the addition of a mid-waist belt, your black swimsuits will still stand out from the crowd.
To see our picks that will make your swim shopping excursion even easier, dive straight ahead.