The Most Understated Swimsuits Of 2018

But amid the chaos of choice, the classic simplicity of black will never let you down — and don't mistake "classic simplicity" for boring. We're not passing up on the 2018 swim trends to come, but we're giving ourselves a brief break by going the route of less is more with black swimsuits. One colour option doesn't strip you of being adventurous with your silhouettes: Between plunging one-pieces, short-sleeved bikini tops, and the addition of a mid-waist belt, your black swimsuits will still stand out from the crowd.