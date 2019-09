While You Were Sleeping, Wedges Made A Comeback

To be transparent, these aren't the beige espadrilles that once made you feel like you were strolling down the Amalfi coast; we're not quite dipping our toes into those waters (but hey, perhaps we can be convinced). A bit more contemporary, the new wedge carries a lower heel, a sleeker mule-like appearance , and a slew of colours that aren't beholden to tans and beiges, and don't feature straw or buckled toe straps. This season's wedge is our dream minimalist slip-on made for every outfit, every day. And really, that's all we ask for from our shoes.