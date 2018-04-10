While You Were Sleeping, Wedges Made A Comeback

We'll admit we have a tough time swallowing the idea of a wedge shoe; for us, it brings up flashbacks of secondary school events in the mid '00s, garden party ensembles coupled with floral tea dresses, and sad, obsolete espadrille styles. It's been a good while since we've un-ironically considered making them our footwear of choice. But we love a good comeback, and it looks like wedges are having one.