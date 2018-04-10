While You Were Sleeping, Wedges Made A Comeback

We'll admit we have a tough time swallowing the idea of a wedge shoe; for us, it brings up flashbacks of secondary school events in the mid '00s, garden party ensembles coupled with floral tea dresses, and sad, obsolete espadrille styles. It's been a good while since we've un-ironically considered making them our footwear of choice. But we love a good comeback, and it looks like wedges are having one.
To be transparent, these aren't the beige espadrilles that once made you feel like you were strolling down the Amalfi coast; we're not quite dipping our toes into those waters (but hey, perhaps we can be convinced). A bit more contemporary, the new wedge carries a lower heel, a sleeker mule-like appearance, and a slew of colours that aren't beholden to tans and beiges, and don't feature straw or buckled toe straps. This season's wedge is our dream minimalist slip-on made for every outfit, every day. And really, that's all we ask for from our shoes.