7 Travel Influencer Couples To Follow (& Secretly Envy)

It's hard not to be envious of the life of an Instagram travel influencer. We often find ourselves living vicariously through photos of these social media pros, as they lounge in pools, sample exotic cuisines, and pose in front of incredible landscapes. Jet setting for a living sounds like the ultimate dream — especially when you get to do it with your significant other.
The genre of the "travelling Instagram couple" took off when Murad and Nataly Osmann — the husband-and-wife duo who pioneered the "follow me to" photo series — became an overnight viral sensation. The visual of a photogenic couple looking all loved up at dreamy locales around the world strikes a chord with the deepest desires for many of us: Having the perfect romantic partner to explore the world with.
These days, it takes more than a PDA-filled photo to become an aspirational twosome on social media. We've rounded up seven snap-happy globetrotters that have mastered the art of the#baecation photo.